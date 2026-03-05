Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.95.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CVX opened at $186.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28. The company has a market cap of $371.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $191.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock valued at $187,128,404 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tension in the Middle East has pushed crude and natural-gas futures higher, creating a tailwind for integrated majors like Chevron by supporting margins and cash flow expectations. Read More.

Major brokerages and Wall Street research have been upbeat recently (upgraded price targets and bullish notes), reinforcing investor confidence in Chevron's cash returns and long-term outlook. Read More.

Longer-term positioning by large investors (including increased exposure reported in recent institutional filings) and commentary highlighting Chevron's scale and dividend profile support the stock's medium-term appeal. Read More.

Heightened retail and analyst attention has increased trading activity and headline sensitivity; that can amplify moves in either direction but doesn't change fundamentals immediately. Read More.

Heightened retail and analyst attention has increased trading activity and headline sensitivity; that can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Chevron halted production and declared force majeure at the Leviathan gas field after Israeli security orders tied to regional hostilities — an immediate operational disruption that creates uncertainty around near-term gas volumes and local cash flow. Read More.

Chevron halted production and declared force majeure at the Leviathan gas field after Israeli security orders tied to regional hostilities — an immediate operational disruption that creates uncertainty around near-term gas volumes and local cash flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by R. Hewitt Pate (multiple large blocks disclosed in SEC filings) has likely contributed to near-term selling pressure and investor caution. Read More.

Significant insider selling by R. Hewitt Pate (multiple large blocks disclosed in SEC filings) has likely contributed to near-term selling pressure and investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader geopolitical headlines (reports of Iranian contacts with U.S. counterparts and threats in the Strait of Hormuz) have increased market volatility and raised the risk premium on energy names despite higher commodity prices. Read More.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Recommended Stories

