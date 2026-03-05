Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 6,892 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $405.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 375.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

