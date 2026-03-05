Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore

Evercore began coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBSFree Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Bob’s Discount Furniture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOBS opened at $18.85 on Monday. Bob’s Discount Furniture has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Bob’s Discount Furniture

Here are the key news stories impacting Bob’s Discount Furniture this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp started coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $28 price target, publishing multi‑year EPS forecasts that show growth to $1.20 by FY2028 — a clear bullish analyst view that supports upside vs. current levels. KeyCorp Coverage
  • Positive Sentiment: UBS and RBC initiated coverage with constructive ratings/targets (UBS: Buy, $27; RBC: Outperform, $26), and Raymond James upgraded to “Moderate Buy” — multiple broker targets imply significant analyst-conviction upside. RBC Coverage Raymond James / Zacks
  • Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating and $25 target — less bullish than peer targets, which adds a mixed tone to analyst coverage. Goldman Coverage
  • Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage initiations reported from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird (coverage starts can boost liquidity/visibility but don’t guarantee near-term moves). Bank of America Morgan Stanley Robert W. Baird
  • Neutral Sentiment: Bob’s set its Q4 and FY2025 earnings release and conference call for March 17 (post‑market) — an important near‑term catalyst that increases volatility and gives investors fresh financials to reassess consensus forecasts. Conference Call Notice
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the flurry of mostly bullish analyst starts and several price targets well above current quotes, the stock is down today — likely reflecting short‑term profit‑taking, broader market pressure or positioning ahead of the March 17 earnings release. Market Summary

About Bob’s Discount Furniture

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

