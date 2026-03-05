CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,473 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1,892.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autoliv by 103.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 18,550.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.91.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $194,332.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,139.79. This trade represents a 17.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,549 shares in the company, valued at $668,099.60. This trade represents a 59.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,735. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Evercore dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price objective on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

