Sanmina Corporation $SANM Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sanmina worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 36.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,479.45. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,604,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,206.80. The trade was a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,291 shares of company stock worth $2,393,988 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Wall Street Zen cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

SANM stock opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.36. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $185.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

