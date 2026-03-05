First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 337,500 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 337,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 178.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 253.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 223.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.82.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

