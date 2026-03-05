Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bob's Discount Furniture alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOBS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOBS

Bob’s Discount Furniture Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bob’s Discount Furniture stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. Bob’s Discount Furniture has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.49.

In related news, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bob’s Discount Furniture News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bob’s Discount Furniture this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp started coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $28 price target, publishing multi‑year EPS forecasts that show growth to $1.20 by FY2028 — a clear bullish analyst view that supports upside vs. current levels. KeyCorp Coverage

KeyCorp started coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $28 price target, publishing multi‑year EPS forecasts that show growth to $1.20 by FY2028 — a clear bullish analyst view that supports upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: UBS and RBC initiated coverage with constructive ratings/targets (UBS: Buy, $27; RBC: Outperform, $26), and Raymond James upgraded to “Moderate Buy” — multiple broker targets imply significant analyst-conviction upside. RBC Coverage Raymond James / Zacks

UBS and RBC initiated coverage with constructive ratings/targets (UBS: Buy, $27; RBC: Outperform, $26), and Raymond James upgraded to “Moderate Buy” — multiple broker targets imply significant analyst-conviction upside. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating and $25 target — less bullish than peer targets, which adds a mixed tone to analyst coverage. Goldman Coverage

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating and $25 target — less bullish than peer targets, which adds a mixed tone to analyst coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage initiations reported from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird (coverage starts can boost liquidity/visibility but don’t guarantee near-term moves). Bank of America Morgan Stanley Robert W. Baird

Additional coverage initiations reported from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird (coverage starts can boost liquidity/visibility but don’t guarantee near-term moves). Neutral Sentiment: Bob’s set its Q4 and FY2025 earnings release and conference call for March 17 (post‑market) — an important near‑term catalyst that increases volatility and gives investors fresh financials to reassess consensus forecasts. Conference Call Notice

Bob’s set its Q4 and FY2025 earnings release and conference call for March 17 (post‑market) — an important near‑term catalyst that increases volatility and gives investors fresh financials to reassess consensus forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the flurry of mostly bullish analyst starts and several price targets well above current quotes, the stock is down today — likely reflecting short‑term profit‑taking, broader market pressure or positioning ahead of the March 17 earnings release. Market Summary

About Bob’s Discount Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bob's Discount Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bob's Discount Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.