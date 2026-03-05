TD Cowen Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $633.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $658.00 to $633.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Intuit in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $440.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit has a 12-month low of $349.00 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,596 shares of company stock valued at $178,119,764. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.