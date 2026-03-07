Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $257.88 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $257,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,365,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,406,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,797,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,779,000 after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,367,000 after purchasing an additional 40,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,080,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,668 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,661,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average of $132.10. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 895.65%.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

