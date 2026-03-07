Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Valvoline $VVV

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,337,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,832,000 after acquiring an additional 419,094 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 922,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.87 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 4.91%.Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $166,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $693,090.45. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

