PVH Corp. $PVH Stake Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,737 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PVH alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,072,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,471,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PVH by 47.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,963,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,466,000 after acquiring an additional 634,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 31.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,059,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 255,755 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 245,740 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

PVH Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.44%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.