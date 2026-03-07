Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) and Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Critical Contrast

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) and Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Neptune Insurance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $26.98 billion 3.29 $4.16 billion $8.43 21.76 Neptune Insurance $159.55 million 17.42 $30.37 million $0.22 91.50

Profitability

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Neptune Insurance. Marsh & McLennan Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neptune Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Neptune Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 15.42% 31.60% 8.26% Neptune Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Neptune Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 11 6 1 2.37 Neptune Insurance 1 5 8 0 2.50

Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus target price of $216.18, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. Neptune Insurance has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.64%. Given Neptune Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neptune Insurance is more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Neptune Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Neptune Insurance on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Consulting segment offers health, wealth, and career solutions and products, and specialized management, strategic, economic, and brand consulting services. The company was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Neptune Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies. Neptune does not take any balance sheet insurance risk or have claims handling responsibility relating to the policies we sell. We underwrite and administer the issuance of insurance policies on behalf of a diverse panel of insurance and reinsurance companies, whom we refer to as capacity providers, that manage both this risk and the associated claims handling. From day one, we have built our business on a foundation of advanced data science and AI, leveraging proprietary ML algorithms, which has led to superior underwriting results, outsized growth, recurring revenue, and robust margins, including delivering a lifetime written loss ratio of just 24.7% to our capacity providers from our inception through June 30, 2025. In addition, for the year ended December 31, 2024, we achieved 40.6% organic revenue growth, 29.0% net income margin, and 60.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin and for the six months ended June 30, 2025, we achieved 32.3% organic revenue growth, 30.2% net income margin and 59.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin. Neptune was founded to solve the inefficiencies and poor product-market fit we saw in the traditional flood insurance market, which we believe represents a significant and underpenetrated opportunity. According to the American Housing Survey and the Energy Information Administration, there are over 100 million residential and commercial buildings in the U.S., many of which face flood risk, yet only a small fraction are covered by flood insurance. Today, the largest provider of flood insurance in the United States — and the holder of the majority market share — is the National Flood Insurance Program, a U.S. government-run entity and our main competitor. We believe purchasing insurance from the NFIP is relatively burdensome and time-consuming for policyholders and agents, and that its limited product offerings often fail to meet policyholder needs. In addition, the NFIP has historically received substantial government subsidies that have enabled it to limit premiums to rates that have been challenging for private flood insurance providers to compete with, a dynamic that is shifting with the NFIP’s recent introduction of its “Risk Rating 2.0” pricing model, discussed in more detail below. Private market participation has also historically been constrained by regulatory barriers, a lack of innovation expertise, and limited access to sufficient claims and performance data to optimize pricing and underwriting decisions. We believe that Neptune’s position as the first scaled private flood platform, including the years of claims and performance data that we have generated through our operations, provides a key early-mover advantage in addressing all of these challenges and disrupting the industry. With Neptune’s use of AI, our technology platform, and our data-driven approach, we believe we have delivered the promise of disrupting the insurance industry. Not only have our innovation efforts delivered vastly improved policyholder and agent experiences through the ease-of-use of our proprietary underwriting (Triton) and policy management (Poseidon) platforms, we have also demonstrated superior risk selection and underwriting through our top-tier financial performance and sustained growth. Utilizing AI and ML algorithms with no human underwriters, Neptune has redefined how flood insurance can be underwritten, creating value for policyholders and agents while producing consistent, long-term positive returns for our insurance and reinsurance partners. Further, as the NFIP moves away from its historical subsidized pricing model, we believe our Triton platform, backed by years of proprietary data derived from our business operations, positions us to optimize pricing determinations and compete for existing NFIP policyholders in a way that would be challenging for a new entrant to replicate until it is able to generate, or otherwise gain access to, comparable claims and performance data. Technology and data science are the foundation of Neptune’s business model, driving our three core pillars: • Our Underwriting Engine: Our entirely digital underwriting engine, Triton, uses advanced technology, including proprietary AI and ML models, without any human underwriters, to assess risk with speed and precision. Powered by predictive analytics and loss estimation, Triton has enabled Neptune’s policies to consistently outperform the NFIP in written loss ratio despite 21 landfall hurricanes — including four of the ten largest flood events in U.S. history — taking place since Neptune’s founding. • Our Risk Relationships: Our risk relationships are built on performance and trust, and we currently have 33 capacity providers, including 26 reinsurance providers, backing 7 distinct insurance programs to help minimize concentration risk while delivering consistent returns. In turn, the accuracy of our risk assessment and our precision pricing have delivered hundreds of millions of dollars of underwriting profit for our capacity providers since inception, leading to high rates of capacity renewals and increases in committed capacity. • Our Distribution: Our distribution strategy is primarily focused on deep partnerships across agencies with tens of thousands of agents who benefit from the ease-of-use of our automated underwriting platform, seamless API integrations, instantaneous bindable quotes and proprietary Agent Portal. We believe this is a meaningful departure from industry norms and makes our approach to distribution attractive to the agents we work with. The three pillars above interlock, creating a powerful and reinforcing loop. Unlike traditional insurance underwriting that historically relied on humans, static models, and infrequent adjustments, we leverage an iterative approach that allows us to consistently and rapidly integrate new data and models into our underwriting engine, thereby refining our processes and adapting to evolving market and environmental conditions. As our models constantly evolve and improve, they are able to deliver superior results that minimize losses for our capacity providers, which in turn grant us additional underwriting capacity. With more capacity available, we can offer coverages our policyholders want, enhancing the ability for our agency partners to easily sell policies while expanding our distribution and reach. The resulting increase in quoted and bound policies provides us with access to more data, enhancing the predictive capabilities of our underlying models. We operate as an MGA, with a highly attractive, recurring, fee-based revenue model derived from two primary sources: commissions paid by capacity providers, and fees paid by policyholders. Commissions are calculated as a negotiated percentage of premium for each policy. As of June 30, 2025, our average commission rates have increased by more than 4% since 2018, as capacity providers continue to recognize our superior underwriting performance. Given our high retention rates to date, we believe that we have a high degree of visibility into our future revenue streams. For example, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, our eligible policy and premium retention rates at renewal were 85.8% and 98.9%, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the end of our first full year of operations, we had $4.4 million of premium in force with one insurance program. As of December 31, 2024, we have achieved remarkable growth. Since 2018, our premium in force has increased at a CAGR of 99% to $277.6 million as of December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we generated $119.3 million in revenue, $34.6 million in net income, and $72.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA. This translates to $2.3 million in revenue per employee and $1.4 million in Adjusted EBITDA per employee, a 29.0% net income margin and a 60.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin. In addition, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, we generated $71.4 million in revenue, $21.6 million in net income, and $42.4 million in Adjusted EBITDA, which translates to a 30.2% net income margin and a 59.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, we generated $136.7 million in revenue, $45.3 million in net income, and $82.4 million in Adjusted EBITDA, which translates to $2.5 million in revenue per employee and $1.5 million in Adjusted EBITDA per employee, a 33.1% net income margin and a 60.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin. Our Adjusted EBITDA margin has consistently exceeded 50% over the past four years, thanks to the operational leverage inherent in our technology-first business model. Notably, our organic revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased by $34.4 million, or 40.6%, year-over-year, primarily due to the increased number of renewals in our portfolio and an active 2024 hurricane season. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we also generated net cash provided by operating activities of $49.9 million. As of June 30, 2025, we had negative book value per share due to our history of paying dividends to our stockholders, which have been financed through a combination of debt and redeemable, convertible preferred stock financings and cash flows generated from our business operations. Since inception, we have made dividend payments to our stockholders totaling approximately $605 million. Our principal executive offices are located in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.