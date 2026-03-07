Financial Comparison: Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) versus Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) and Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manulife Financial and Baldwin Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $43.63 billion 1.29 $4.14 billion $2.22 15.16 Baldwin Insurance Group $1.50 billion 1.66 -$33.81 million ($0.49) -42.92

Risk & Volatility

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin Insurance Group. Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manulife Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Manulife Financial has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manulife Financial and Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial 9.18% 16.43% 0.75% Baldwin Insurance Group -2.25% 12.60% 3.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Manulife Financial and Baldwin Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 0 0 5 1 3.17 Baldwin Insurance Group 2 4 2 1 2.22

Manulife Financial presently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.05%. Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 48.20%. Given Manulife Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Baldwin Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Baldwin Insurance Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in the property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. In addition, it provides integrated banking products and services. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.