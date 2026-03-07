Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECG. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. Everus Construction Group has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 3.27.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.57 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everus Construction Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,838,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,993,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 147,209.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,117 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 86.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,795,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,984,000 after acquiring an additional 832,389 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 397,268 shares during the period.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

