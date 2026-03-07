Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 232.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 437,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,039,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.0% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,600,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,367,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 435.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,056,000 after buying an additional 247,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $168.83 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $183.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.21.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $990.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.49 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 15.42%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

