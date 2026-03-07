DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Critical Review

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 1 0 0 2.00 DXC Technology 3 7 0 0 1.70

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fujitsu and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Fujitsu.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology 3.34% 17.56% 4.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and DXC Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $23.31 billion N/A $1.45 billion $0.45 52.24 DXC Technology $12.87 billion 0.17 $389.00 million $2.33 5.55

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Fujitsu on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions, which enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services; provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates a wide spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as helps to operate and improve bank cards, payment and lending process and operations, and customer experiences. The GIS segment offers security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for migrating to the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. This segment also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improves the total cost of ownership; and orchestrates hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

