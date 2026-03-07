Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) vs. MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Head-To-Head Analysis

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) and Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MGE Energy and Engie Brasl Ega’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy 18.27% 10.60% 4.59% Engie Brasl Ega 20.02% 20.68% 5.09%

Dividends

MGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Engie Brasl Ega pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MGE Energy pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Engie Brasl Ega pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MGE Energy has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

52.6% of MGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MGE Energy has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasl Ega has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MGE Energy and Engie Brasl Ega, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGE Energy 1 2 0 0 1.67 Engie Brasl Ega 1 0 0 0 1.00

MGE Energy currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.32%. Given MGE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MGE Energy is more favorable than Engie Brasl Ega.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGE Energy and Engie Brasl Ega”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy $743.65 million 3.93 $135.89 million $3.72 21.47 Engie Brasl Ega $2.30 billion N/A $462.46 million $0.40 15.38

Engie Brasl Ega has higher revenue and earnings than MGE Energy. Engie Brasl Ega is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MGE Energy beats Engie Brasl Ega on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, gas-fired, and renewable energy sources. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 835 miles of overhead electric distribution lines; 1,330 miles of underground electric distribution cables; 49 substations with an installed capacity of 1.2 million kVA; and gas facilities, including 3,066 miles of distribution mains, as well as supplied electric service to approximately 163,000 customers. MGE Energy, Inc. founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Engie Brasl Ega

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 8,453.3 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines. In addition, it manufactures, wholesales, retails, operates, and maintains solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.