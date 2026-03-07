Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 8,676 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 338.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,191,000 after buying an additional 749,113 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at $23,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 46.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 944,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after buying an additional 300,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,553,000 after buying an additional 283,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $9,990,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.
REV Group Stock Performance
Shares of REVG stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.77 million. REV Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REV Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.
The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than REV Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.