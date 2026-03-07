Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

INTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Inter & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Inter & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 15,385,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704,435 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,040,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,734,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,210 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,595,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Inter & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $18,930,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTR stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Inter & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $404.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 122.0%. This is a boost from Inter & Co. Inc.’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Inter & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

