Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 4,310 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 132.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays set a $188.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $146,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,625.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,700 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $291,703.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,936 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXRH opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.70. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 6.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

