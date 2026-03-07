JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 39,869 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of MillerKnoll worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLKN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 36.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MLKN. Zacks Research cut MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLKN

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.