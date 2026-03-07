Blair William & Co. IL Sells 15,883 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $129,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM opened at $258.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

