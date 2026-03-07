Wall Street Zen Downgrades Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) to Sell

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Immunome alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on IMNM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Immunome from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore lifted their price objective on Immunome from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Immunome from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMNM

Immunome Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IMNM opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.12. Immunome has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In related news, Director Isaac Barchas sold 383,200 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $8,330,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,031,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,157,874.94. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 46,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $999,986.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 853,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,344,810.50. The trade was a 5.77% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 68,518 shares of company stock worth $1,453,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 6.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Immunome by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immunome by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Immunome

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunome this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised multiple 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1: from ($0.68) to ($0.53); Q2: ($0.70) to ($0.55); Q3: ($0.72) to ($0.56); Q4: ($0.68) to ($0.58)) and lifted FY2026 estimate to ($2.21) from ($2.78). These narrower loss projections suggest better near‑term operating performance. Article Link

HC Wainwright raised multiple 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1: from ($0.68) to ($0.53); Q2: ($0.70) to ($0.55); Q3: ($0.72) to ($0.56); Q4: ($0.68) to ($0.58)) and lifted FY2026 estimate to ($2.21) from ($2.78). These narrower loss projections suggest better near‑term operating performance. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also boosted FY2027 (from ($2.20) to ($1.81)) and FY2028 (from ($0.79) to ($0.54)) estimates, implying a faster path toward profitability than previously modeled — a material positive for valuation assumptions. Article Link

HC Wainwright also boosted FY2027 (from ($2.20) to ($1.81)) and FY2028 (from ($0.79) to ($0.54)) estimates, implying a faster path toward profitability than previously modeled — a material positive for valuation assumptions. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $40 price target while raising FY2029 and FY2030 profit forecasts (FY2029: $0.69 from $0.63; FY2030: $1.35 from $1.28), reinforcing a bullish long‑term view that likely helped buying interest. Article Link

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $40 price target while raising FY2029 and FY2030 profit forecasts (FY2029: $0.69 from $0.63; FY2030: $1.35 from $1.28), reinforcing a bullish long‑term view that likely helped buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, HC Wainwright still models losses through FY2028 (FY2026 consensus remains around ($2.21)), so the company is viewed as a longer‑duration growth/turnaround investment rather than near‑term profitable. Article Link

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.