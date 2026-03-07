NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s Largest Position

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,522 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 8.4% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $462,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.64.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,248,120 shares of company stock valued at $225,672,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

