173,873 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Acquired by Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 173,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth $626,569,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 182.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,449,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,385,000 after buying an additional 12,574,893 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NU by 91.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,101,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,788,000 after buying an additional 7,709,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NU by 106.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,691,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,570,000 after buying an additional 7,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 50,169.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after buying an additional 7,456,177 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NU from $18.40 to $17.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Santander raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

