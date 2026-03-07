Blair William & Co. IL Has $96.37 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,211 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Qualcomm worth $96,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 87.5% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 43.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.48.

Qualcomm Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average of $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

