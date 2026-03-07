First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 943,371 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,041,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 943,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $503,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 132.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $217.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.70. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $188.73 and a fifty-two week high of $342.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,925. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price target on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

