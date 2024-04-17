Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.24.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

