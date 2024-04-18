ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 262.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 222,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ORIX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE:IX opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.06.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

