Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,062 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

