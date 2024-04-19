Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 10,700 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.62% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,336,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 189,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $935.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

