Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $61.67 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of NVR worth $61,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 0.6 %

NVR stock opened at $7,718.27 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,708.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6,903.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

