Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,123 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Cboe Global Markets worth $58,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.36.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

