Mitel Networks (TSE:MNW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.78

Mitel Networks Co. (TSE:MNW – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MITL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as high as C$14.86. Mitel Networks shares last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 408,390 shares changing hands.
Mitel Networks Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -128.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.14.
Mitel Networks Company Profile
Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.
