JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 299,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $416.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

