Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,433,000 after buying an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,694,000 after buying an additional 53,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

