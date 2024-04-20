SVB Wealth LLC Buys 4,735 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roku by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.