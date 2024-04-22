Western Wealth Management LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $163.89 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.54 and its 200-day moving average is $139.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.