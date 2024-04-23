Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Sells $34,560.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COUR stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coursera by 41.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coursera by 4,271.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 135,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 1,167.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 179,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

