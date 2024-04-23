Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.29

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and traded as low as $12.03. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 6,801 shares.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

