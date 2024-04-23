Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.11). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares traded.
Premaitha Health Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.10.
Premaitha Health Company Profile
Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
