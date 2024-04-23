Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

