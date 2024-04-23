X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.13

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and traded as low as $24.10. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 1,757,391 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 529,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the period.

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

