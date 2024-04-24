Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,751 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 825,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after purchasing an additional 504,327 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 732,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,021,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMF stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.