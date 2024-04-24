Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.41% of Constellium worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellium by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,212,000 after buying an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Constellium by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,678,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,350,000 after buying an additional 136,338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Constellium by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after buying an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its position in Constellium by 28.4% during the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 355,375 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

