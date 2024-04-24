Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 627,930 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 2,136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,930 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of United Natural Foods worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 728.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 158,082 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

