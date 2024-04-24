International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Performance
HYHG stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend
About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.
