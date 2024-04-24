Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 13,642 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,296,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

