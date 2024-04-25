iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Position Reduced by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 881.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

