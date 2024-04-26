Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 180,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $4,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

